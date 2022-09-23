Matt Barnes Clarifies Ime Udoka Statement, Says Situation Is ‘100 Times Uglier Than Any of Us Thought’ [Video]

Matt Barnes is pulling back the initial defense of Ime Udoka he made after discovering the Celtics coach had an affair with a female staffer.

via Complex:

“Last night, without knowing all the facts, I spoke on Ime Udoka’s defense and after finding out the facts after I spoke, I erased what I posted because this situation in Boston is deep, it’s messy, it’s 100 times uglier than any of us thought,” the former NBA player said.

“Some things happened that I can’t condone, I can’t back, and it’s not my place to tell you what happened. If it ends up coming out, it ends up coming out. But that is the reason why I erased my post last night because after I posted it, I got a call from someone who ran all the details and shit is deep. Praying for everybody involved, hope everyone gets through this.”

Barnes—who is now an analyst for ESPN—initially posted a message saying he was surprised that Udoka was suspended as head coach for the Celtics after the scandal came to light.

“I played in the league for a long time. Anyone who played in the league can tell you: this is a very common situation. This is not new news for people who have been in the league or even around organizations.”

This is why you shouldn’t rush to social media with your opinions — sometimes it’s okay to stay quiet.

“This situation is deep, it’s messy, it’s 100X uglier than any of us thought.” Matt Barnes on why he deleted his words defending Ime Udoka after becoming more informed on the situation last night (via @GangCeltics) pic.twitter.com/7PnAr0UXwH — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) September 23, 2022