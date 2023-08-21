Mass Exdous: Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, & J Balvin Drop Scooter Braun Management; Justin Bieber Denies Report He’s Leaving Too

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato are leaving Scooter Braun’s management. They are the third and fourth in a list of reported breakups with the mega manager.

via: Stereogum

Ariana and Demi have reportedly both left Scooter Braun’s management company, SB Projects. This follows J Balvin’s May departure, not to mention rumors that Braun’s prodigal son Justin Bieber left, though representatives for both Bieber and Braun have denied that report. (Braun famously “discovered” Bieber after watching YouTube videos the then-pre-teen had uploaded.) Braun’s current roster now includes Bieber, Tori Kelly, Carly Rae Jepsen, Usher, Dan + Shay, and David Guetta, among others.

According to Billboard, Lovato parted ways with Braun last month and is currently looking for new management. The singer had been signed with Braun since 2019. Billboard and Puck News’ Matthew Belloni have also reported Grande’s split from Braun — Grande signed with SB Projects in 2013. (Meanwhile, Grande is releasing a Yours Truly 10th anniversary edition on Friday.)

It’s being reported although Bieber denied he’s leaving, he is indeed seeking new management as well.