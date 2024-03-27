Mase Reacts to Feds Raiding Diddy’s Homes: 'Reparations Is Getting Closer' [Video] | lovebscott.com

Mase has no remorse for Diddy after his homes were raided.

via: Complex

Diddy has been making headlines for months, following an initial bombshell lawsuit from Cassie in November—and on Monday, the 54-year-old’s Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by federal agents.

Mase calls Diddy's homes getting raided by Homeland Security for sex trafficking "the big payback" and says it's amazing that all that transpired on the anniversary of Biggie's album "Life After Death." (? It Is What It Is/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/7uYuhxITNc — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 26, 2024

Mase and Cam’ron are the latest to revel in Diddy’s current predicament. The opening of the latest episode of It Is What It Is saw the two hosts joke about what they saw in the news on Monday.

“Reparations is getting closer and closer,” Murda Mase said at the 00:50 second mark, which prompted everyone to laugh. “I’ll be sure to give you your percentage,” he said to Cam.

“I have nothing to do with that money, that’s all yours man,” Cam responded. “Big payback,” Mase said.

When Killa Cam asked Mase if he had seen what happened yesterday, Mase then lobbed the question back to Cam.

“Yesterday was the anniversary of Biggie Smalls’ album, 27 years later,” Cam said of the late rapper’s album Life After Death. “That’s what I seen yesterday. That’s what I was talking about.”

“It’s amazing that all of this would transpire on that day,” Mase said. Cam also mentioned that Monday was the 21st anniversary of The Diplomats’ album Diplomatic Immunity.

“That’s eerie, man,” Mase said.

Of course, neither mentioned Sean Combs by name. Mase and Diddy have a long, embattled history. Mase was signed to Bad Boy Records in the late ’90s and early 2000s, when he gave his publishing rights to Diddy for $20,000.

He attempted to acquire his catalog for years after; in January 2020, he publicly slammed Diddy when he turned down Mase’s offer to buy back his publishing for $2 million. Last August, Cam’ron revealed that Mase finally got his publishing back from Diddy and Mase had just finished the paperwork.