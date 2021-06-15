Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Discuss Their ‘Discreet’ Lifestyle In Very Rare Interview

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen sat down with i-D magazine for a rare interview.

If you’re hoping for more insight into their private personal lives — forget it.

For this interview, the Olsen twins reveal why they have chosen a ‘discreet’ lifestyle and what they’ve been up to since leaving Hollywood behind at the age of 18.

via The Blast:

“We are discreet people. That’s how we were raised,” Mary-Kate told the outlet.

Rather than bring up memories of their past, the twins focused the interview on their clothing brand “The Row.”

But even then, the twins revealed they’re hesitant to become too closely associated with the clothing brand.

Ashley explained, “We didn’t want to be in front of it, we didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us. It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don’t have to?”

The goal of creating “The Row” was to “make something of ourselves,” Ashley said.

She continued to explain, “We had just moved to New York. We were 18 years old and I think what we did know was that we wanted to take that time to take a break from what we were previously doing and to explore things that interested us, and explore what life has to offer…” with Mary-Kate finishing her sentence adding in, “creatively.”

Mary-Kate noted “The Row” was created to make life luxurious and easier.

“The idea that you could buy something off the rack, put it on your body and it already feels like a part of your wardrobe, that’s luxury,” Mary-Kate explained. “You don’t even have to think about it.”

Fellow celebrities like Jonah Hill and Gigi Hadid are fans of the clothing line and weighed in on the brand.

Hill is a loyal customer of the brand and said, “”I think because they came from being kid stars—which I wouldn’t usually associate with great style—when they started dressing with incredible taste it was a bigger mind-blow for people because it shattered the image that people had of them in their minds.”

Hadid appreciates the designer’s “discreet” way of running their business adding, “They want to put out their art without feeling too exposed or too vulnerable or used for the wrong reasons. They don’t want people showing up like ‘I’m here for the Mary-Kate and Ashley show.’ They want people to come and respect the clothing.”

Kudos to them for having a clear vision and following it through.