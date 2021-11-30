Mary J. Blige Says Her Upcoming Album Will “Blow Everybody’s Mind” [Video]

Since her arrival on the music scene in the early 1990s, Mary J. Blige established herself as one of the most accomplished R&B voices of all time. Nine Grammy Award wins and two Oscar nominations later, MJB continues to reign as the Queen of Hip Hop Soul.

via: Rap-Up

The R&B icon has been hard at work on her first album in over four years. During her appearance on “Tamron Hall” on Monday, she opened up about learning to fully love and accept herself amid the “darkest moments” of her life.

Her experiences of the past several years, including her divorce, have inspired the project, which follows 2017’s Strength of a Woman.

“Wait till you hear it, it’s gonna blow everybody’s mind,” she said. “And it’s because it’s something I had to do, and something I had to say when I was in my darkest, darkest moments in that life, to build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks, accept all the things that I used to hate.”

She has learned to accept her flaws and all, and has never felt better. “When I wake up with no hair and makeup, I’m accepting that chick that goes to the bathroom and I like her,” she revealed. “I hang out with myself a lot. I’m my own best friend.”

The Oscar-nominated actress, who plays Monet Tejada on Starz’s “Power Book II: Ghost,” also discussed her high-profile divorce from Kendu Isaacs, which was finalized in 2018.

“I just kept moving and I didn’t get bitter,” she said of the tumultuous time. “I was upset…I just let God take the wheel and do his thing because If I had done anything it would have been a disaster.”

In February, the 50-year-old superstar will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar.

“That’s a big stage, that’s the whole world really watching,” she told ET. “Just be beautiful and strong and courageous, and give the world what they need with that little bit of time I have.”

Check out the clip of Mary with Tamron Hall above.