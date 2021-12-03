Mary J. Blige Announces Album, Shares 2 New Songs [Video]

Mary J. Blige is back with her two new singles “Good Morning Gorgeous” and “Amazing.”

via: Rap-Up

On the empowering anthem “Good Morning Gorgeous,” she celebrates self-love, while DJ Khaled provides an assist on the upbeat “Amazing.”

MJB is now readying her 14th studio album, the follow-up to 2017’s Strength of a Woman, which was inspired by her experiences of the past several years, including her divorce.

“Wait till you hear it, it’s gonna blow everybody’s mind,” Blige told Tamron Hall. “And it’s because it’s something I had to do, and something I had to say when I was in my darkest, darkest moments in that life, to build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks, accept all the things that I used to hate.”

What is @maryjblige up to next? @Tamronhall got the update and info you’re looking for, Tam Fam! pic.twitter.com/L27jozSk4O — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) November 29, 2021

In February, the 50-year-old superstar will take the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar.