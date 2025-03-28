Marvin Sapp Breaks Silence on Outrage From Keeping His Church Members Hostage Until They Paid Up

BY: Walker Published 37 minutes ago

Marvin Sapp has dropped a response after resurfaced footage shows him asking his church congregation to contribute to his fundraising goal of $40,000.

All the mess began when Sapp came under fire over a clip of him talking to a crowd of about 2,000 church goers went viral. As The Root previously reported, Sapp repeatedly asked folks in the crowd and watching through livestream to “sow a seed” of $20, but what really caught people off guard is when he told ushers to close the doors to the congregation while they collect the money.

Marvin Sapp stops service to demand his congregation to raise $40,000 before they leave. ?? pic.twitter.com/apUtF5cXe8 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 27, 2025

Folks online had a field day over it, with many calling the gospel singer “ungodly” and even joking they “never would’ve paid it,” a direct reference to Sapp’s biggest hit, “Never Would’ve Made It.” But all the jokes and backlash didn’t sit right with the musical icon, so now, he’s speaking out defending his actions in a statement on Facebook.

“To those unfamiliar with the church context or who may not regularly attend worship gatherings this has been misinterpreted as holding people hostage as well as offensive. That was never my intent,” Sapp said. He went on to explain donating money in a church setting is often a “vulnerable” time for folks and almost “risky.”

“My directive was not about control it was about creating a safe, focused, and reverent environment for those choosing to give, and for those handling the resources,” he continued saying. But that’s where it ends… Of course, the church goer had to provide some Biblical context to support his claims. “The Bible says they gave gold, silver, bronze, iron, and precious stones,” he continued. “Specific amounts were recorded not because God needed their money, but because the people needed to show their commitment to the vision and because stewardship demands accountability.”

Sapp concluded saying “Honor, clarity, and truth are what I owe the people and I’ll always provide just that.” But while many people in the comments praised the singer for being honest and sharing his perspective, other folks weren’t as forgiving.

In response to Sapp’s statement, Jackie Johnson-Tolbert wrote, “If closing the doors is standard protocol during offering, why did you have to instruct the ushers several times to do so? Wouldn’t this be something that they would know if it’s done regularly?”

Tie Torrence shared a similar sentiment, responding to Sapp saying, “A hustler will always hustle. This is why people are deterred from the church. The church used to be the pillar of the family and community. Now it’s big business when it’s supposed to be a refuge and safe space.”

On the other side, people like Lori Wins gave Sapp his props. “You certainly did not have to address it, but personally, I appreciate your perspective and added context regarding the clip,” she wrote in the replies. “Safety is absolutely paramount in our churches and perhaps your intentions were not clearly expressed and/or were misconstrued. Thanks for being honorable about addressing the matter.”

