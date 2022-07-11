Martin Lawrence And Will Smith Are Moving Forward With ‘Bad Boys 4’ Despite Oscars Controversy

Martin Lawrence has confirmed that “Bad Boys 4” is still in the works after production was halted due to Will Smith assaulting Chris Rock.

While the rest of the film industry has distanced itself from the King Richard star, Martin Lawrence is reassuring fans that Smith and Lawrence are Bad Boys for life.

During an interview with EBONY, Lawrence discussed his relationship with Will Smith. Martin was questioned on whether or not, in the aftermath of the slapping incident, the two icons would join forces for the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise. Lawrence’s reply insinuated that he had no plans of walking away from his friend and colleague and canceling the project.

This month, we’re celebrating the beauty & freedom of Black Joy with comedy king Martin Lawrence. From being the first host of Def Comedy Jam, to co-starring with Eddie Murphy in Boomerang, we take a hilarious walk down memory lane with EBONY's #JulyCoverhttps://t.co/hBoKBWU9hz pic.twitter.com/GebgnaRID2 — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) July 6, 2022

“We got one more at least,” Martin Lawrence said about the possibility of Bad Boys 4.

Martin Lawrence’s empathy for Will Smith can be traced further along in the interview during a moment where he discussed comedy legend and actor Eddie Murphy. Murphy saved Lawrence a career relaunching role in the 1999 comedy movie Life during a tumultuous time in Martin’s life that saw the industry distancing itself from the comedian.

“It was a tough time in my life at that time, and Eddie called and had Life ready for me,” revealed the comedian. “He wouldn’t do the movie with anybody else but me. So, I really love him for that.”

Elsewhere, Lawrence has received much love for his iconic sitcom, Martin, after the airing of the show’s reunion special on BET. He recently opened up about reviving his shelved plans for a Shenehneh and Wanda film. “If we [Jamie Foxx and I] could ever get that together, I think y’all would love this,” the actor and comedian told Jimmy Fallon last month.

Martin Lawrence is also set to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this year.