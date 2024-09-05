Marlon Wayans Rightfully Brags About ‘Club Shay Shay’ Numbers in Wake of DJ Vlad Drama: ‘Juice Is Worth the Squeeze’ | www.lovebscott.com

Marlon Wayans isn’t letting up on DJ Vlad.

On Thursday, the comedian and actor took to Instagram to brag about his Shannon Sharpeinterview doing numbers.

“Someone once laughed at a ‘Marlon Wayans’ 1.4 million views in 24 hours. That I could only pull 300k views. I guess the juice is worth the squeeze.”

Though Wayans didn’t directly name DJ Vlad in the caption, it’s pretty clear that’s who Wayans is referring to, given the pair’s recent feud. As of this writing, Wayans’ Club Shay Shay episode has garnered 1.5 million views.

Wayans and Vlad have been beefing since mid-August after Vlad revealed that Wayans asked to be paid $40,000 to appear on VladTV. When a fan commented on X that Wayans’ price wasn’t that astronomical, he replied, “See, I tried to tell him I was giving him a deal… oh well.”

Vlad saw the interaction and decided to dig a deeper hole. “Marlon Wayans found someone with 200 followers to agree with him. LOL,” Vlad tweeted. “Nobody on earth is going to pay Marlon $40K for an interview when he gets 100k-300k views on any platform he interviews on. This guy is really delusional.”

The pair continued to go back and forth, with Wayans calling Vlad “unprofessional” and insinuating he was a culture vulture. Then, in late August, Vlad apologized to Wayans when DJ Akademiks appeared on VladTV.

“Marlon, I apologize for jumping out the window the way I did. You didn’t really deserve it cause honestly, at the end of the day, it was just a business negotiation. I could have kept it to myself; I overdid it,” Vlad said. “At one point, maybe we could work something out because I do actually respect you. That was the reason I approached you in the first place, you know what I mean, and I just hoped that you would see what I have done over these years.”

However, it seems Vlad’s attempt to make amends has fallen on deaf ears.

Wayans is gearing up for his Wild Child Tour, which kicks off this month and goes through November. You can purchase tickets here.

