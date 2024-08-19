Marlon Wayans Hits Back at DJ Vlad Again: 'You Can't Compete With Me, Bro' | www.lovebscott.com

Marlon Wayans’ back and forth with DJ Vlad is heating up — with Marlon now telling the digital interviewer that he’s “hated” by urban communities and that Black celebrities will never respect him.

via Complex:

After their tense-back-and-forth earlier this week about whether Wayans was worth $40,000 or not for an interview on Vlad’s platform, the beef rekindled yesterday when Vlad commented on the actor not liking his looks. “Marlon Wayans, I’m sorry that you don’t find me attractive,” he said via X, formerly Twitter. “Fortunately for both of us, I’m heterosexual.”

Vlad continued on, suggesting that “dressing up as a woman” (presumably referencing White Chicks) was Wayans’ claim to fame — eventually suggesting that the actor “come out of the closet.”

“Coming out as gay in 2024 will surely revive your declining acting career,” wrote Vlad. “And since I turned down your $40k offer for an interview, I’m pretty sure you can get that amount for your first gay porn scene.”

Wayans decided to respond to Vlad’s comments with his own. “See @djvlad this is the moment you’ve been begging for i asked you to LEAVE ME ALONE. Let it go,” he wrote. “But you want to kick a bee’s nest. You can’t compete with me bro, I AM LEGEND,” he wrote. “And occasionally I’ll come off the throne to spar with pions like you. Keep going. There’s levels to this shit.”

Wayans then posted a link to a YouTube video called “Why Black Celebrities Will Never RESPECT Vlad TV” and mentioned DJ Vlad, saying that the interviewer’s “waaaaaay too HATED by the URBAN COMMUNITY” to argue with him. “I’m loved, you ain’t,” wrote Wayans.

In true comediac fashion, Wayans then let the jokes fly — telling Vlad, among other things, that his beard was “made from ice spice’s ass hair.”

The origin of their beef stems from earlier this week when Vlad dropped a part of an interview with Aries Spears, explaining that Wayans wanted $40,000 and 30 percent of all future revenue if he were to do an interview for VladTV.

The video led to conversations online of people supporting Wayans, saying that they would have charged more for an interview — with Wayans replying to someone on X with, “See, I tried to tell him I was giving him a deal… oh well.”

Vlad saw this reaction and decided to voice his thoughts on the entire situation. “Marlon Wayans found someone with 200 followers to agree with him. LOL,” he said. “Nobody on earth is going to pay Marlon $40K for an interview when he gets 100k-300k views on any platform he interviews on. This guy is really delusional.”

Marlon didn’t take that comment on the chin, replying with, “You mad? You unprofessional my guy. If you don’t like the number keep it moving. You look BAD. You should fall back. mad at a Black man stating his number? And now you go public and use your platform to try to drag me. I never in my life dealt with this silly negotiating tactic.”

Marlon didn’t lie!

Hey ?@djvlad? you are waaaaaay too HATED by the URBAN COMMUNITY to F* with ME. I’m loved you ain’t. Watch the video… where’s your face?! Mas you couldn’t exploit me? How much the govt paying you Brody? Hope it’s at least 40k https://t.co/bH6eCfeFkb — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) August 18, 2024