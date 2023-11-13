Marlon Wayans Reveals Eldest Child is Transgender: ‘I Have a Daughter That Transitioned into a Son’ [Video]

Marlon Wayans has revealed that his eldest child is transgender.

“I have a daughter that transitioned into a son,” the “White Chicks” star said on “The Breakfast Club” Friday.

“My daughter Amai is now Kai.”

Wayans noted that he is going through a “transition” of his own while adapting to the major change in his family.

“My transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance,” he said of 23-year-old Kai’s decision.

The stand-up comedian, 51, also shared that he is going to address his child’s transition in comedy special titled “Rainbow Child” to help other families who are going through a similar situation.

“I think there’s a lot of parents out there who need to have that message, and I know I’m dealing with it,” he said.

“It was a very painful situation for me, but, man, it’s one of the best hours I could ever imagine.”

In addition to Kai, Wayans shares son Shawn, 21, with his ex Angelica Zachary.

The “Scary Movie” actor admitted that he will occasionally use the wrong pronoun when talking with or about Kai but supports them unconditionally.

“They know I love them,” he said. “They see me trying, and I’m happy, but I have to respect their wishes.”

Wayans, who is currently touring his show “Good Grief” following his father’s death, said he just wants his kids to “be free” to be themselves because it will make their existence “happier.”

“If they can’t get that in the household with their father and their mother, how the f–k do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence?” he asked rhetorically. “I’m just so proud of them being them.”

