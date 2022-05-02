Marlo Hampton on Shereé Whitfield’s ‘Jerk’ Beau Tyrone: ‘She Can Do Better'

Marlo Hampton made her peach-holding debut this past Sunday on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ alongside returning peach-holder Sheree Whitfield.

While the two got along on-screen, Marlo doesn’t see it for Sheree’s formerly imprisoned bae Tyrone Gilliams.

via Page Six:

“I definitely don’t want her [with him]. She can do better,” Hampton, 46, says, adding that she became particularly unnerved with Gilliams after he stood Whitfield up on a date as Bravo cameras rolled for Season 14 of the reality show.

“He’s a jerk!” the Le’ Archive founder exclaims. “Like, who does that? I was so pissed. I was done after that. When he stood her up, I’m like, ‘Oh no, forget him. Don’t forget who the hell you are.’”

Gilliams was sentenced to 10 years in prison for wire fraud in October 2013. He and his lawyer were convicted of stealing more than $5 million from investors, including a scheme involving a purported investment in U.S. Treasury Strips, according to Reuters.

Gilliams, who once portrayed himself as a philanthropist, was released early from a federal prison in Kentucky in February 2021 over COVID-19 concerns. He then transitioned to a halfway house in Philadelphia, where he reportedly reunited with Whitfield.

In a forthcoming “RHOA” scene, Whitfield, 52, is seen sitting solo at a restaurant as she tells a friend over FaceTime, “[Tyrone] hasn’t shown up yet. What does it mean when you call someone, it rings and then it goes busy?”

The pal responds, “You’re blocked.”

Hampton believes it’s time for Whitfield to block Gilliams right back and move on with someone else.

“Shereé needs … a confident and strong man,” she says. “And one who has a good sense of humor because she has her guards up as well, because she’s a tough woman. She definitely has to have a strong guy that can still turn into a teddy bear to show her a softer side.”

Whitfield and Gilliams reportedly dated for a brief period in 2013 prior to reconnecting in 2016. They split in 2018 and reconciled in 2019 before entering the gray area they seem to be in today. Presently, the pair appears to be on a break — and Hampton hopes it sticks.

“I don’t know if she’s going to go back. I hope not after someone has humiliated her in front of her friends and the whole world. I just wanted her to know her worth,” she says.

“And that was the most important thing, to be the girlfriend like, ‘Hey, you have my shoulder to cry on. Cry 15 minutes, wipe your tears and let’s figure this out. Let’s go find a new man.’”

Meanwhile, Hampton has barely had any time for dating herself as she continues acclimating to “munty” life, acting as both a maternal figure and aunt to nephews Michael and William. Three years ago, the first-time peach holder gained custody of the young men, whose mother struggles with mental health.

“It’s changed me tremendously,” Hampton says of her guardian role. “I’m worried about their future. Before I do something, I’m like, ‘Hey, how’s this going to benefit Michael and William? Is it going to affect them? Is it going to be effective for them?’ It’s showed me so many different parts of me that I didn’t even know existed.”

She elaborates, “I’m calling teachers: ‘How is his homework? Is he going to pass? … Are we making all As and Bs?’ … It’s like, golly, I’m a mom! I’m really a ‘munty.’ I do all the things a mom would do, but I’m an aunty.”

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.