Marion Barber III's Cause of Death Confirmed a Month After He Was Found Dead

A cause of death has been confirmed for Marion Barber III, who was found dead in his apartment in Frisco, Texas, in June.

via People:

Barber, who was 38 at the time of his death, died of heat stroke, according to a report from the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office obtained by PEOPLE. The manner of his death has been ruled an accident.

Heatstroke is a serious condition caused by your body overheating, usually as a result of prolonged exposure to or physical exertion in high temperatures, and can occur if one’s body temperature rises to 104 F (40 C) or higher, according to Mayo Clinic.

Last month, Frisco police said officers were asked to conduct a welfare check at an apartment believed to be rented by Barber, according to ESPNand The Dallas Morning News. Upon entry, they found the former player dead.

Barber, a former running back for the Dallas Cowboys, was remembered by the organization in a statement posted to Twitter at the time of his passing.

“Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down,” read the statement. “He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

The NFL also paid tribute to Barber in a statement posted on Twitter, writing, “The NFL mourns the tragic loss of Marion Barber III and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Barber was drafted by Dallas in 2005 in the fourth round, according to ESPN.

He played for the organization for six seasons spanning from 2005-2010, and played his last professional season with the Chicago Bears in 2011.

Barber notched a career total of 99 games played, completing 300 first downs and scoring 53 touchdowns.

That’s so sad.