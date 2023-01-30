Marilyn Manson Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor Shortly After Reaching Settlement With Actress

Another lawsuit has been filed against Marilyn Manson — this time accusing him of grooming and sexually assaulting an underage girl on several occasions in the 1990s.

via Complex:

As reported by Rolling Stone, the woman—going by “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit—claims she was 16 years old when she first met Manson after a concert in Dallas in 1995. She was allegedly waiting outside his tour bus with a group of people when she and “one of the other younger girls” were invited in.

Manson reportedly asked the two for their ages and school grades, and jotted down their home addresses and phone numbers. The suit says Manson “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct” on Doe, who was a virgin at the time. The alleged victim claims Manson laughed before telling her to “get the fuck off of my bus” and threatening to kill her and her family if she told anyone.

An unidentified band member is said to have witnessed this incident, which occurred in Texas, where the age of consent is 17 years old.

Doe claims a crew member for the band gave her a phone number and password that could be used to contact Manson. She allegedly spoke with Manson, who requested explicit photos of herself and her friends.

Manson reportedly persuaded a 16-year-old Doe to visit him at a tour stop in New Orleans, and “groomed” her by praising her artwork. The suit alleges Manson “became more aggressive and again sexually assaulted Plaintiff, including kissing, biting her breast, oral copulation, and penetration.” In Louisiana, the age of consent is also 17 years old.

The woman claims Nothing Records and Interscope were well aware of Manson’s “obsession with sexual violence and childhood sexual assault,” but never did anything to address his alleged behavior or prevent additional instances from occurring.

She is seeking damages which will determined at trial.

The new lawsuit comes a week after Manson reached an out-of-court settlement with Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco in her sexual assault suit against him.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a judge dismissed model Ashley Morgan Smithline’s sexual assault lawsuit against Manson earlier this month because she didn’t meet the December deadline to inform the court of the attorney who would replace the one she fired in October. Since the suit was dismissed without prejudice, Smithline can re-file under the same allegations. She has accused Manson of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions in 2010, citing an alleged incident in which she woke up with Manson having sex with her while her ankles and wrists were tied behind her back.

He did it.