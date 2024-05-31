Marian Robinson, Michelle Obama’s Mother, Dead at 86 | lovebscott.com

Marian Robinson, the mother of former first lady Michelle Obama, has died, according to a statement from the Obama and Robinson families. She was 86.

“My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed. She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today,” Michelle Obama announced on social media.

Former President Barack Obama also shared an obituary remembering Robinson on Medium.

“On Election Night in 2008, when the news broke that Barack would soon shoulder the weight of the world, she was there, holding his hand,” the obituary noted, adding that she wound up moving to the White House and being the family’s “rock” through Obama’s presidency.

“The trappings and glamour of the White House were never a great fit for Marian Robinson,” the family wrote. “The only guest she made a point of asking to meet was the Pope. Over those eight years, she made great friends with the ushers and butlers, the folks who make the White House a home.”

Robinson was a Chicago native who inspired confidence and strength in her children and wasn’t afraid to speak her mind, according to the family.

“In our sadness, we are lifted up by the extraordinary gift of her life. And we will spend the rest of ours trying to live up to her example,” the family said.

via: Daily Beast

BREAKING: Marian Robinson, mother of former First Lady Michelle Obama, has died at 86. pic.twitter.com/YPRXIaU0ST — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 31, 2024

My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed. She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today. We wanted to offer some reflections on her remarkable life: https://t.co/F7T6q625PC — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 31, 2024