Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 10, Models for OshKosh B'Gosh's Back-to-School Campaign [Video]

A mini superstar! Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 10-year-old daughter, Monroe, paid tribute to her mom in her first-ever brand campaign.

On Tuesday, iconic childrenswear brand OshKosh B’Gosh announced their new back-to-school campaign, Today is Someday, featuring Mariah Carey, Muhammad Ali and Outkast.

The campaign — which highlights both “timeless and trend-forward styles alongside a bold new brand identity,” according to a press release — spotlights the stars through a series of vignettes in which viewers can hear inner monologues from Ali, Carey and Outkast as children.

The spot that highlights Carey’s childhood features Cannon in her first-ever brand campaign. Cannon, who Carey shares with ex Nick Cannon, appears as her mom at age 10, honoring Carey’s emotional childhood, her songwriting, and her impact and influence on young dreamers.

“As a little girl, I was determined to realize my dreams. Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts,” Carey, 51, said in a statement. “We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path.”

According to the press release, each spot was scripted and styled to reflect Carey, Ali and Outkast’s childhood experiences all while showing off OshKosh B’gosh’s new back-to-school styles.

The campaign aims to encourage the next generation to “dream boldly about who they’ll become someday.”

For example, a red bicycle appears in Ali’s spot, “which is known as the inciting incident that led him to the boxing ring.” Outkast’s spot highlights the duo’s beginnings in Atlanta, scripted in partnership with members André 3000 and Big Boi.

“This campaign represents a new, fresh take for OshKosh B’gosh — one that bridges past to present and champions the dreams, courage and determination of children,” said Jeff Jenkins, the executive vice president of global marketing.

“OshKosh has been a childhood staple for generations. As we look to the future, we want to celebrate these inspiring trailblazers with a nod to who they were before they were icons — aiming to encourage children everywhere to dream big as they head back to school.”

The campaign, which includes spots that will run across connected TV, YouTube online video and additional digital and social placements, debuts Friday.

Ms. Monroe is a superstar in the making.

Miss Monroe plays Young Mariah for new @OshKoshBgosh campaign honoring icons like @MariahCarey. The “Today is Someday” campaign, launched in time for the Olympics, will run across NBC connected TV, Youtube, digital and social media. More info:https://t.co/pMZSyS6tgH pic.twitter.com/X9yh78nqFF — Mariah Trends (Fan Page) (@MariahTrends) July 20, 2021