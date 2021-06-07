Mariah Carey Shuts Down Reports of an ‘Explosive’ Argument with Jay-Z

Mariah Carey would like to clear some things up.

Over the weekend, a report surfaced suggesting she got into a ‘blazing row’ with Jay-Z over the future of her career and ultimately left Roc Nation management as a result.

That report is not true.

Mariah took to Twitter on Monday with a cheeky tweet dispelling any notion of a feud between her and Jay.

The only "explosive" situation I'd ever "get into" with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song "Heartbreaker"!! To the people who make up these lies I say "Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****"! pic.twitter.com/v8TGNuOAnZ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 7, 2021

As for Mariah’s departure from Roc Nation, it’s pretty simple — Mariah’s manager over at Roc Nation, Melissa Ruderman, left Roc Nation and joined Range Media Partners as a partner in the music division.

While at Roc Nation, Melissa managed Mariah through two consecutive multi-year residencies at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, a Christmas TV deal with Apple, and a publishing contract that yielded the New York Times best-seller, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”

It’s clear that they work well together, so when Melissa left — so did Mariah. No drama here!