Report: Mariah Carey Shut Down Ex Nick Cannon's Hope for Family Band, Singer 'Poured Cold Water on His Dream'

If you’ve been wondering why Nick Cannon has fathered so many children over the past few years, it seems an answer is finally coming to light – the California native has big plans of starting a family band.

via: Radar Online

Sources claim the Wild ‘n Out star wanted his twins shared with the It’s a Wrap singer, Moroccan and Monroe, to be part of the group along with his own children from other relationships.

“Nick was sure his kids could make millions as a band,” a tipster said. “But Mariah poured cold water on his dream because she’s opposed to her children sharing the spotlight with Nick’s nine other kids from five different women.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Mariah and Nick for comment.

Proud mom Mariah has been known to highlight their twins on social media, previously sharing a heartwarming clip of Moroccan and Monroe and their two dogs singing All I Want for Christmas Is You, her hit single that is played every holiday season. Nick has also shared TikToks with the twins, featuring the trio doing viral dances.

Nick has fathered 12 children, five of whom are under the age of one. His son Zen tragically died in December 2021 following a battle with brain cancer.

RadarOnline.com previously learned that Mariah was going to seek primary custody of the twins because “Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway” but she ended up having a change of heart.

In a recent interview, Nick denied reports claiming he paid $3 million per year in child support, revealing he actually spends a lot more annually. “When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year,” he told the LA Times.

The former America’s Got Talent host went on to address the narrative about his massive brood, explaining that he has learned to tune out the critics.

“I’m really at a place now where I don’t care what people know. I’d rather just operate,” Nick shared. “It’s more about really being a good person instead of telling people you’re a good person.”