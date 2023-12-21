Mariah Carey Rings in the Holiday Season with Twins Moroccan and Monroe at the White House [Photos]

Mariah Carey cozied up to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris while taking her twins to the White House.

via: People

On Wednesday, the Queen of Christmas, 54, shared photos on Instagram of her visit to the White House, taking her 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe along with her. The family of three could be seen chatting with President Biden in the Oval Office, with Monroe holding hands with her mom on one side and Moroccan posing on the other.

Carey also met Vice President Harris and got a look at the Christmas decorations inside the White House, posing with her three kids in front of a Christmas tree.

“Last week I had the pleasure of meeting President Biden & Vice President Harris at the White House to ring in the holiday season! While there, we got to see all the festive decor and spread some cheer!,” Carey captioned her post.

Carey shares her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 43.

At the 2023 Billboard Music Awards in November, the singer received the Chart Achievement Award for her iconic holiday song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” from two very important people in her life — Moroccan and Monroe.

Wearing a white zip-up dress and white knee-length boots, Carey was joined on stage by her two kids, who stayed on holiday theme in red and white as they stood next to their mom. “I couldn’t ask for better presenters than Roc and Roe. Thank you guys,” Carey told her twins before continuing her acceptance speech.

At the end of her speech, Carey received kisses on the cheek from both of her kids, who chatted with their mom before the trio walked off stage.