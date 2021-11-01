Mariah Carey Readies New Single 'Fall in Love at Christmas' featuring Khalid & Kirk Franklin [Video]

#MariahSZN is upon us!
Mariah Carey — aka ‘The Queen of Christmas’ took to social media late Monday night to announce the release of her new single “Fall in Love at Christmas” featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin.
The song is set to release this Friday, November 5 and is up for pre-save now.
Check out a brief snippet below!
???Fall in Love at Christmas ???@thegr8khalid @kirkfranklin
Out 11/5 ?
Pre order the CD @ https://t.co/j78BB7qQh3 pic.twitter.com/8ovxDRLgrl
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 2, 2021