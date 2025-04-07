Home > NEWS

Mariah Carey Lovingly Crashed Her Son Roc’s Livestream, Which Sent His Viewers Into A Frenzy

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Atop the list of parenting rules is providing a child with unconditional love. But just underneath that in fine print is unintentional embarrass them in front of their friends. The other day Mariah Carey simultaneously managed to do both.

Carey was shooed out of son Moroccan’s room after she embarrassed the 13-year-old with a surprise cameo on his Twitch livestream Thursday.

Carey’s son had been playing his game for nearly 10 minutes when the “Fantasy” songstress, 56, popped into his room with his twin sister, Monroe.

Advertisement

“Sorry chat, my mom is here,” Moroccan said upon the disturbance.

Fellow Twitch users quickly chimed in to say a welcome greeting to the Grammy winner.

Monroe then made an appearance on screen while holding a dog.

“You wanna come here, mom?” Moroccan asked, prompting Carey to shuffle into the frame in full glam behind her son’s head.

Advertisement

“Okay, y’all need to get out now. Just, everybody get out,” Moroccan said, quickly shutting down the family meetup.

He appeared slightly embarrassed as he told his mother and sister, “Mom, they can see you. They’re saying, ‘Hi Mariah, I love you!’ Oh my God.”

“Hi, you guys!” Carey said back. “I love you, too.”

Advertisement

“Can y’all please get out, please? Love you. Get out of my room!” Moroccan shouted.

The twins, whom Carey shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, celebrated their 13th birthday last May with an epic theme park party.

No expense was spared as Cannon seemingly shut down the theme park for his two eldest kids.

After welcoming his twins with Carey in 2011, Cannon went on to welcome 10 more babies with five other women.

Advertisement

The “Wild ‘N Out” star has another set of twins — Zion and Zillion, 2 — with Abby De La Rosa, as well as daughter Beautiful, 1.

He also shares Golden, 7 Powerful, 3, and Rise, 1, with Brittany Bell, as well as Legendary and Onyx, both 1, with Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole, respectively. He and Alyssa Scott are also the parents of rainbow baby Halo, 1, who was born one year after their son Zen’s death from brain cancer.

via: Page Six

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Family of Teen Who Allegedly Stabbed Another to Death at Track Meet Says ‘Narrative Being Spread is False’

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Murdered Man Was Reportedly ‘Completely Unaware’ His ‘Friends’ Were Plotting to Kill Him on Snapchat

By: LBS STAFF
Yared Nuguse
CELEBRITY

Olympic Runner Yared Nuguse Comes out, Gives Fans a Full Boyfriend Reveal

By: DM
gay pride parade
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Justice Served With Pride: Inside the National LGBT Bar Association

By: DM
NEWS

Michelle Williams Shares Story and Photo of Passenger’s Bare Foot Being Very Close to Her on Her Flight: ‘I Elbowed It!’

By: Walker
NEWS

Damon Wayans Sr. Reveals He ‘Fell in Love’ with His Nephew’s Ex-Girlfriend

By: Walker
NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Ex Cassie Ventura-Fine to Testify Using Her Name, Not Anonymously, in Sex Trafficking Trial

By: Walker
NEWS

Mexican Government Officials Said Fyre Festival 2 Isn’t Happening, So Billy McFarland Fired Back With Receipts

By: Walker
NEWS

Beyoncé’s Cécred Haircare Offically Hits Ulta Stores Across US

By: Walker
NEWS

Chris Brown Advises Fans to Not Wear Red Bandanas to Support Him at Upcoming Tour

By: Walker