Mariah Carey Lovingly Crashed Her Son Roc’s Livestream, Which Sent His Viewers Into A Frenzy

Atop the list of parenting rules is providing a child with unconditional love. But just underneath that in fine print is unintentional embarrass them in front of their friends. The other day Mariah Carey simultaneously managed to do both.

Carey was shooed out of son Moroccan’s room after she embarrassed the 13-year-old with a surprise cameo on his Twitch livestream Thursday.

Carey’s son had been playing his game for nearly 10 minutes when the “Fantasy” songstress, 56, popped into his room with his twin sister, Monroe.

“Sorry chat, my mom is here,” Moroccan said upon the disturbance.

Fellow Twitch users quickly chimed in to say a welcome greeting to the Grammy winner.

Monroe then made an appearance on screen while holding a dog.

“You wanna come here, mom?” Moroccan asked, prompting Carey to shuffle into the frame in full glam behind her son’s head.

“Okay, y’all need to get out now. Just, everybody get out,” Moroccan said, quickly shutting down the family meetup.

He appeared slightly embarrassed as he told his mother and sister, “Mom, they can see you. They’re saying, ‘Hi Mariah, I love you!’ Oh my God.”

“Hi, you guys!” Carey said back. “I love you, too.”

Mariah Carey popped into her 13-year-old son’s bedroom and ended up in his Twitch stream for a second. He got embarrassed and asked her to leave his room. Also, “Mrs. Carey.” ? pic.twitter.com/f1YfLcL82q — Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) April 5, 2025

“Can y’all please get out, please? Love you. Get out of my room!” Moroccan shouted.

The twins, whom Carey shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, celebrated their 13th birthday last May with an epic theme park party.

No expense was spared as Cannon seemingly shut down the theme park for his two eldest kids.

After welcoming his twins with Carey in 2011, Cannon went on to welcome 10 more babies with five other women.

The “Wild ‘N Out” star has another set of twins — Zion and Zillion, 2 — with Abby De La Rosa, as well as daughter Beautiful, 1.

He also shares Golden, 7 Powerful, 3, and Rise, 1, with Brittany Bell, as well as Legendary and Onyx, both 1, with Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole, respectively. He and Alyssa Scott are also the parents of rainbow baby Halo, 1, who was born one year after their son Zen’s death from brain cancer.

