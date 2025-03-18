Mariah Carey Honors Late Mom Patricia for the ‘Gift of Music’ as She Accepts Icon Award at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Yesterday (March 17) Mariah Carey unintentional created the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards‘ most viral moment (viewable here). While the “Always Be My Baby” singer did not appear to be impressed with her special live tribute featuring Muni Long and Tori Kelly, Carey was over the moon as she accepted the evening’s Icon Award.

“Is the lighting okay, because I don’t like bad lighting,” she joked before beginning her speech.

“Thank you iHeart for this incredible honor. As a kid, I used to listen to my favorite artist on the radio and dream of being on the airwave myself. Now, for those of you who may not know what airwaves are, think of it as the non-Wifi version of streaming, OK?” Carey quipped. “Even now I still get excited when I hear one of my songs playing on the radio. It never stops being magical.”

Carey also thanked her fans, who she affectionately calls her “Lambily.” “To my fans, Lambily. You’ve been with me through every step of this journey. Your love and loyalty are the greatest gift, and I’m endlessly thankful for each one of you.”

The “Obsessed” singer concluded her speech with a tender tribute to her late mom.

“On this Saint Patrick’s Day, I want to honor my mother Patricia Carey for giving me the gift of music,” Carey said.

The singer’s mom and sister Alison both died last August.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” Carey told PEOPLE exclusively in a statement at the time. “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

Before her speech, R&B stars Long and Kelly took the stage serenade Carey. Long, 36, performed a moving rendition of “We Belong Together,” and Kelly, 32, sang “Always Be My Baby,” during which Carey could be seen singing along in the crowd.

“Year after year, decade after decade, Mariah has continued to share her stunning voice, her songwriting and her deeply personal story with millions of fans everywhere,” host LL Cool J, 57, said of Carey while presenting her with the award. “Along the way, Mariah has broken virtually every chart record around the globe, including the record for a solo artist with 19 No. 1 hits. This is the extraordinary story, a successful story of a hero, a fantasy, a butterfly, a vision of love, who always has us feeling emotions, one of the greatest singers songwriters and artists of all time, the 2025 iHeart radio icon Mariah Carey.”

Carey joins an impressive roster of past Icon Award recipients. The honor was presented last year to Cher, and, in the past, stars like Pink, Bon Jovi, Elton John and Jennifer Lopez have also received the title.

This year’s performers include Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney and Nelly.

Meanwhile, leading the nominations is Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen with 10 nods. Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Sabrina Carpenter trail them with nine nominations each.

Carey — who’s the best-selling female artist of all time — wrapped her Celebration of Mimi residency at Dolby Live in Las Vegas in February.

Before the residency kicked off, Carey — who has 19 No. 1 singles — also performed a string of festive Christmas Time concerts in November and December.

via: People