Mariah Carey Confirms Her Mom Patricia and Sister Allison Died on Same Day Over the Weekend | www.lovebscott.com

Mariah Carey mom, Patricia, and sister, Allison, have died.

As if that’s not heartbreaking enough, they both died on the same day over the weekend.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” Mariah said in a statement.

She added, “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

Patricia and Alison’s causes of death have not been made public at this time.

RIP.