Mariah Carey Celebrates Twins Moroccan and Monroe's 11th Birthdays: 'Two Greatest Blessings of My Life' [Photo]

Mariah Carey is a proud mom.

via: People

The “Always Be My Baby” singer gushed about her twins Moroccan and Monroe in honor of their 11th birthdays on Saturday.

“Happy 11th birthday to the two greatest blessings of my life,” she wrote alongside new and old family pictures on Instagram. “Roc and Roe…Always be my babies! …DEMKIDS!!!! I LOVE YOU FOREVER! Mommy ??.”

Carey, 53, shares the twins with her ex, Nick Cannon.

Last month, the singer shared sweet photos from a bonfire she had with the twins. In the snap, the proud mother of two sits on a blanket in the sand, surrounded by pillows, as she hugs Moroccan and Monroe by the fire.

The three were also joined by Carey’s boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. She shared another photo of herself smiling as Tanaka, 39, wrapped his arms around her. “Bonfire moments! ??” she captioned the post.

Carey is often seen highlighting her close-knit bond with her children on social media, including during her favorite season last year.

During the holidays, she tapped Moroccan and Monroe to help with the music video for her song, “Fall in Love at Christmas.” The twins are featured in a sweet scene, which shows them giving their superstar mom a hug.

Carey later shared another video of herself with Moroccan and Monroe and their two dogs singing “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” In the clip, as Carey belts out, “All I want for Christmas is,” Moroccan and Monroe jump up and shout, “You!” prompting a reaction from their pets.

The two dogs help finish the lyrics by howling the final note. Carey gave a nod to the pets in the caption of her post, writing: “All I Want For Christmas Is… ??.”

Last summer, Carey celebrated a huge milestone for her daughter. Monroe modeled for childrenswear brand OshKosh B’Gosh’s back-to-school campaign Today is Someday, featuring Carey, Muhammad Ali, and Outkast.

The ad highlighted Carey’s childhood and featured Monroe as her mom at age 10 circa 1980, honoring Carey’s emotional childhood, her songwriting, and her impact and influence on young dreamers.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Carey wrote, “Introducing… MONROE! P.S. Mommy loves you so much!!!!! ???????????.”