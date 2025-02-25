Marcus Jordan’s Drug Charge Changed From Cocaine to Ketamine

BY: Walker Published 24 hours ago

After previously being considered cocaine, the powdery substance found in Marcus Jordan’s car during his DUI arrest has reportedly been confirmed as ketamine.

During the time of his arrest on February 4 in Florida, it was believed that the white powdery substance on him was cocaine. Police did a field test on the powder which tested positive for cocaine.

But now it has been established by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that the drug was actually ketmaine, according to a report from TMZ.

The mix up reportedly happens now and then as the two drugs have the same color and texture. It is not sure how this will change his sentencing as both cocaine and ketamine are illegal drugs.

Jordan was taken into custody after his Lamborghini SUV became stuck on a train track in Florida during the early hours, reportedly due to impairment.

Court documents revealed that Jordan’s legal team entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, per People.

His attorneys requested a jury trial and waived his first court appearance, with a pretrial conference for the DUI charge scheduled for March 20.

In addition to the DUI charge, Jordan pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer without violence.

His attorneys have requested a jury trial for these charges as well, though no court date has yet been set for those proceedings.

The news follows the reality star finally breaking his silence after the arrest.

The star even name dropped his father when an officer was forced to order him out of the car alongside a young woman in the passenger seat days ago.

Marcus took to his X (formally Twitter account) to make his first statement since his run-in with the law.

He wrote: ‘I appreciate everyone reaching out. I’m focusing on @TrophyRoomStore right now and won’t be making any comments on recent media stories and my personal life.

‘I sincerely appreciate your concerns & thank you for your kind understanding [trophy, trademark, and sparkle emojis]’

He also shared two images from inside his store including an art piece of the back of his father’s iconic Chicago Bulls jersey.

Marcus’ Trophy Room store is a men’s fashion store in Orlando, Florida focusing on his dad’s Jordan Brand sneakers. He founded it in 2016.

This comes a day after a bodycam revealed that Marcus had begged officers to help him get his $300,000 Lamborghini off a railroad track after speeding away from a traffic stop and crashing the luxury sports vehicle while drunk and carrying cocaine in his pocket.

Extraordinary body worn footage from one of the officers who arrived on the scene shows the Italian sports car completely stuck on the tracks, teetering on the edge of a steep drop.

‘Let me pull over,’ Jordan says to the baffled cop.

‘You can’t. You’re buried,’ the officer responds, as the female passenger suggests that Jordan ‘at least move it to the right.’

Jordan was eventually arrested and charged with DUI and cocaine possession after confessing to officers he’d spent the night at several establishments – including Rachel’s Gentleman’s Club.

But before he was charged, Jordan pleaded with officers to help him get his car to safety when he learned it was directly in the path of an oncoming train scheduled to pass by in under 10 minutes.

The duo were warned to get out of the car due to the danger of the oncoming train, but they failed to realize the seriousness of the situation.

via: Daily Mail