Marcus Jordan Reportedly Had an Outburst at ‘RHOM’ Reunion That Was ‘So Bad’ it Could ‘Change the Cast's Opinion’ of Him | lovebscott.com

Marcus Jordan reportedly made a big scene at the recently taped “Real Housewives of Miami” reunion which might have a dire effect on how the ladies feel about him and Larsa.

via Page Six:

According to our insiders, the 33-year-old son of Michael Jordan — and on-and-off beau of cast member Larsa Pippen — shared intense opinions about the other ladies during a backstage outburst.

“The women did not hear what Marcus said backstage, and didn’t even know about the incident until after the reunion taped,” one source tells us. “But it was captured, and the ladies have been made aware of it.”

A separate insider claims that what Marcus said is “so bad” that it would “change the cast’s opinion” of him should it ever get out.

We’re told that he had “very strong reactions” to what was said at the reunion and subsequently made heated remarks about the cast and show at large.

While it isn’t clear if he verbally attacked anyone specifically on the cast — which includes Pippen, 49, Dr. Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Nepola, Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton — the second source says that the “ladies are bracing for the worst” when the reunion begins airing after next week’s Season 5 finale.

It’s unknown at this point, however, if his blowup will make it to air.

Page Six has reached out to reps for Bravo and Marcus for comment.

Lemigova, 51, and de Moura, 58, teased such drama went down during a Wednesday appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“I’m wondering if it’s true what he said about all of us, horrible things about all of [the] women,” the former Miss USSR said during the “After Show.”

Lemigova expounded on the situation during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Reality Checked” with host Dorinda Medley this week, suggesting that she knows precisely what Marcus said.

“When I saw the news two days ago about the breakup, I started rethinking Marcus, who seems, you know, first impression as a very kind, gentle man, and that’s what I thought of him up until actually now, because I remembered some things I’ve heard he said on the reunion and few people actually heard it, which was absolutely horrible, you know?” she explained.

Asked by Medley, 59, if what Marcus said was “horrible” to her, Pippen or just in “general,” the model clarified that it was the latter.

“In general. And it’s something that stuck with me, and I don’t look at him the same way anymore because he actually said it and it made me rethink who he is as a person.”

Meanwhile, de Moura is looking forward to discovering what exactly Marcus said in the final cut.

“I think the reunion will give us a lot of answers,” the “Feel the Rush” acknowledged on “WWHL,” “the backstage information.”

While Marcus allegedly felt ill will towards the majority of the “Miami” women, Lemigova and de Moura recently told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast that he was very supportive of Pippen at the reunion.

The longtime besties said the couple seemed “solid as a rock” during the taping, which took place just weeks before Pippen and Marcus pressed pause on their romance.

Page Six confirmed on Monday that they called it quits after scrubbing each other from their respective social media accounts — and unfollowing each other — over the weekend.

Now, they seem to be back on. Shortly after re-following each other on Instagram Wednesday, they stepped out in Miami for a Valentine’s Day date night.

Notably, Pippen rocked a massive diamond ring on that finger and wore a white dress that gave off major bridal vibes. Her man, meanwhile, donned a casual all-black ensemble for their Magic City outing.

Larsa and Marcus were first romantically linked in September 2022 after being photographed out to dinner. They denied their relationship for several months but went Instagram-official in January 2023.

Whatever he said, it’s probably because Larsa told him. “The Real Housewives of Miami” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.