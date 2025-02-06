Marcus Jordan Breaks Silence Following Arrest for DUI and Cocaine Possession

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Marcus Jordan, son of legendary basketball player Michael Jordan, has made his first statement since his DUI arrest on Tuesday, February 4.

In a post to his Instagram Stories shared on Thursday, Feb. 6, the reality star and former college basketball player, 34, addressed his arrest on Tuesday on charges of cocaine possession, driving under intoxication and resisting arrest, as PEOPLE previously reported.

“I appreciate everyone reaching out. I’m focusing on @trophyroomstore right now and won’t be making any comments on recent media stories and my personal life,” Jordan wrote, referring to his Florida-based boutique. “I sincerely appreciate your concerns & thank you for your kind understanding.”

TMZ first reported that Jordan had been arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 4. He was booked in Orange County, Fla. on Feb. 4, according to jail records.

Body camera footage released by the Maitland Police Department and published by local station WFAA-TV later shed some light on the moments leading up to Jordan’s arrest.

The footage showed Jordan sitting behind the wheel of a blue sports car, which was stuck on the side of a train track, as police officers approached him.

One officer could be heard telling Jordan to get out of the vehicle because “a train was coming by,” to which he responded, “I know, that’s why I’m trying to get the f— out of here.” The officer could be seen telling the former college basketball star that his car was “buried” and they were “literally stuck.”

The former college athlete could be heard referencing his famous father, 61, to one of the officers, saying, “I’m Marcus Jordan. I’m Michael Jordan’s son. I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m just trying to get home. And I made a wrong turn. Okay?” he said, per the footage.

He later added, “The last thing I wanted to do is put my car on the tracks, obviously, it’s a $330,000 car. Why would I want to be on the tracks?”

According to a police report previously obtained by PEOPLE, Jordan’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” when officers spoke to him at the scene, and he was “confused where he was located.”

An officer in the report also wrote that Jordan told police that his blood alcohol content level was under the legal .08. However, police said that he didn’t successfully complete any of the three field sobriety tests at the scene.

The officer also noted that an “odor of an alcoholic beverage was getting stronger as he spoke,” according to the report, and Marcus “would get agitated and irritated quickly” when interacting with police.

After he was detained, officers also found a white substance in a small plastic bag in his pocket. The substance tested positive for cocaine, according to the documents.

Jordan’s bond was set at $4,000 for his release.

via: People