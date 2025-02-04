Home > NEWS

Marcus Jordan Arrested for DUI, Cocaine Possession in Florida

BY: Walker

Published 9 hours ago

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested on Monday.

The athlete, 34, was booked in Florida’s Orange County Jail, TMZ reported.

Michael Jordan’s youngest son’s bond has been set at $4,000, Page Six confirmed. However, it’s unclear if he is still behind bars.

Marcus, who wore his glasses and a black T-shirt in his mug shot, has been locked up since early Tuesday.

Before his arrest, Marcus last made headlines for moving on after his on-again, off-again romance with “The Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen.

Marcus flaunted his romance with Ashley Stevenson on social media in August 2024.

Four months later, he and Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy were photographed cozying up at Club E11EVEN in Miami.

Marcus dated Pippen, 50, from 2022 to 2024 — and the duo repeatedly clapped back at criticism over their age gap.

When the couple ultimately called it quits, the Bravolebrity denied that the 16-year age difference was a factor.

“I just think we’re on a different journey, you know?” she told “Amy & T.J.” podcast listeners in March 2024. “I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing and what he’s doing.

“I want him to be happy,” the reality star continued at the time. “He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me.”

The pair were first linked in 2022.

They broke up for the first time in February 2024 before reconciling — only to end things the following month.

Pippen was previously married to Scottie Pippen, who was once Michael’s Chicago Bulls teammate.

The former couple are the parents of Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia.

via: Page Six

