Marc Daly Defends Kenya Moore Against 'Snake in Chief' Andy Cohen, Claims Producers Did Kenya 'Dirty' [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

Kenya Moore’s ex-husband, Marc Daly, came to his former wife’s defense during a recent Instagram Live session.

When speaking to the audience, Marc shed some light on his experience filming ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ and called out “Mr. Cohen.”

He referred to the Bravo head honcho as the “snake in chief” and said he and other producers did Kenya ‘dirty.’

Marc also said that if he were still in the picture, what happened to Kenya wouldn’t have happened and that she’d “still woulda got a check.”

Watch the clip below:

