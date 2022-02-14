Maralee Nichols Claims Tristan Thompson 'Has Done Nothing' to Support their Son

Tristan Thompson is being accused by his most recent baby mama of being a deadbeat father — already.

via People:

The Sacramento Kings player “has done nothing” to support his 2-month-old son with Maralee Nichols, her rep said in a statement Monday night.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” Nichols’ rep, Harvey Englander, said in a statement to Page Six.

“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

The statement comes after a report claimed Thompson could be paying up to $40,000 in child support to each of his baby mamas: Khloé Kardashian, Jordan Craig and Nichols.

Thompson, 30, is a father to three children: son Prince, 5, daughter True, 3, and his newborn with Nichols, whose name is unknown.

The NBA star admitted to fathering Nichols’ baby in early January after a DNA test provided the truth.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson wrote on an Instagram Story at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

He continued, “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly.”

Thompson and the fitness model, 31, had been locked in a bitter paternity suit after she claimed he impregnated her over his 30th birthday weekend — while he was still romantically involved with Kardashian. He vehemently denied Nichols’ claims in court documents — going as far as to threaten her — until the DNA results burst his bubble.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in a second slide. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Tristan did say he wasn’t going to support that baby from the very beginning. Sad.