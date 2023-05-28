Man Who Opened Emergency Door During South Korea Flight Allegedly Said He Felt Suffocated

A man who opened the emergency door mid-flight on an Asiana Airlines plane to South Korea on Friday says he did so because he felt suffocated, police said.

According to the Yonhap News Agency, police said the unidentified 33-year-old man told authorities he had been “under a lot of stress after losing his job recently” and opened the door because he wanted to get off the plane quickly.

We’re not sure how he thought he was going to get off of the plane while it was still in the air…but okay.

Anyway, the Yonhap News Agency reported that authorities plan to issue an arrest warrant for the man for violating the aviation security law, which prohibits people onboard an aircraft from opening an emergency exit.

This carries the potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Asiana Airlines officials previously told NBC News the incident happened shortly before the plane landed on its hour-long flight from Daegu to Jeju island on Friday. At the time, the Airbus aircraft had been flying at about 700 feet, added NBC.

A passenger opened the emergency door of Flight OZ8124 carrying 194 passengers when it was in midair. Some passengers fainted and some experienced breathing difficulties, but all survived. The man was arrested after plane landed safely. pic.twitter.com/rr4RPVPwba — Levandov (@blabla112345) May 26, 2023