Man Who Killed Nicki Minaj's Father Sentenced To One Year Behind Bars After Fatal Hit-And-Run

Nicki Minaj’s father left for dead after a fatal hit-and-run, and now his killer has been sentenced.

Charles Polevich’s license will also be suspended for 6 months and he was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

Polevich plead guilty to leaving the scene and tampering with physical evidence.

The accident occurred back in February 2021 when Maraj, who was 64 at the time, was hit while walking in Mineola on Long Island. After the crash, Polevich drove home and parked his car in the garage while Maraj was transported to a hospital, where he died the following day. Five days later, Polevich turned himself into the authorities but was released on bail.

A few months later, the rapper’s mother, Carol Maraj, filed a $150 million lawsuit against Polevich, insisting his actions were reckless.

“He was not only irresponsible and negligent, but more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help,” attorney Ben Crump stated of the driver. “Polevich’s behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral. We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj’s death!”

Polevich’s lawyer reacted by releasing a statement, insisting his client had “expressed empathy and condolences to the Maraj family.”

“While the civil suit is not unexpected, the criminal charges pending against Mr. Polevich have no bearing on the civil case. It has yet to be determined whether there was any negligence involved in the accident or the degrees of any negligence,” he said at the time. “I will add that the amount demanded is shocking to say the least and I don’t believe is in any way reasonable.”

Minaj herself didn’t address the tragedy until three months later.

“Tho [sic] I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” she wrote in a statement on her website. “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed.”

