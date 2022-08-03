Xzibit Ordered To Pay Estranged Wife A Major Bag

Xzibit has been ordered by a judge to pay his estranged wife $6,000 a month in support, and he will also be fronting the bill for her expensive legal costs following their divorce.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Xzibit (real name: Alvin Joiner) and his estranged wife Krista Joiner appeared before a judge this week as part of their never-ending split.

The judge ordered the rapper to pay his estranged wife $2,239 a month in child support starting on August 1, and continuing until their 10-year-old son Gatlyn turns 18.

Xzibit was also ordered to pay an additional $3,702 a month in temporary spousal support. He will also have to pay $5,941 to settle support arrearages for the month of July.

The court said Xzibit will also have to cough up $50k for Krista to hire a forensic accountant to examine his finances. On top of that, he will cough up $125k to cover her legal bills.

The parties will be back in court in February to continue their fight over support.

Last year, Krista filed her petition to end the marriage in Los Angeles. She couple had been together since 2001 and got hitched in 2014. They had 2 children together, but one tragically died 11 days after being born premature.

Recently, the rapper went to court pleading with the judge to not award his ex-spousal support. He said he was struggling to survive after the pandemic caused touring and other gigs to dry up.

In court documents, Xzibit said he was no longer making top dollar in Hollywood. He claimed to not have worked in the industry since 2019.

He also told the court his cannabis businesses weren’t making a ton of money. Xzibit said he’s “struggling to make ends meet at the same time trying to uphold being a public figure, pay my own expenses and provide for my son.

He said he asked Krista to sell the $3 million home but she dragged her feet until the market cooled off. He said they had to take out short-term loans to pay the mortgage until they find a buyer.

In response, Krista said Xzibit was not struggling as he portrayed in court documents. She said his brother informed her the rapper pulls in over $1 million per month from his cannabis business.

She said Xzibit keeps the cash in various vaults and the brother holds onto the money. Further, she said she lost her job and had no money to support their son.

The case is ongoing.