Man Claiming To Be LL Cool J's 'Hidden' Biological Son Says The Rapper Blocks Him

Over the weekend, a video began to circulate of a young artist by the name of LoveBenJi saying that he is the “hidden” son of Hip Hop pioneer LL Cool J, but he only knows his dad as James Todd Smith.

via: AceShowbiz

LL Cool J is facing a paternity claim. The rapper has been married to Simone Johnson since 1995 and they share four children together, but he may have more kids that the public doesn’t know about.

A man named Love Benji has come forward with the claims that the two-time Grammy Award winner is his father. The aspiring musician said in an Instagram video that he was silenced with an NDA, but he felt the need to speak out and tell “the truth.”

“It takes a lot of courage for me to able to talk about this now at the age that I am,” Love Benji said in the video posted over the weekend. “They made me sign the paperwork, you know, they didn’t want it to go public. This is probably around covid. They wanted to silence me [but] ever since my mother really told me the truth. I feel like it should be public; now I need to just get this off my chest. I want to give thanks to you too, man.”

Love Benji said he only knows his father by his real name. “James Todd Smith: that’s what I know him as, father, great man. But many of you probably know him as LL COOL J,” he continued. “He blocked me from all social media. I tried to take trips to see him … and his beautiful wife, siblings, brothers, and sisters. I never knew why I wanted to make music, why I wanted to be an actor, why I wanted to do these things. Turns out, my father is LL COOL J … I’m blessed.”

While he’s not close with his father, Love Benji said the rapper still sends him $200 every once in a while. “I’m thankful he’ll send me every now and then, probably $200 a month, but it ain’t about the money. He blessed me with the charm, the ladies, the charisma. I really didn’t want to take it here and have the blogs blow it up or nothing like that,” he continued.

Love Benji then expressed his desire to get know his father personally. “Since he’s blocking my number, I haven’t heard much from him. I feel like this is how I’ll be about to reach out to him. That’s my truth. Let me know, Dad. Stay smooth … Blessed,” he concluded in the video, which he captioned with, “I can’t wait to finally meet you Pops @llcoolj Locked in 4L.”

It’s not clear if Love Benji was just joking or he was telling the truth, as many accused him of clout chasing. He himself appeared to respond to the allegations by reposting people’s reactions to his video.

LL Cool J has not responded to Love Benji’s claims.

