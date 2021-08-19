Man Who Claimed to Have Bomb Near US Capitol Surrenders [Photo + Video]

On Thursday, U.S. Capitol Police announced the agency was actively investigating a bomb threat near the Library of Congress.

via: Revolt

The man identified as 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry of North Carolina crawled out of his truck and turned himself into authorities after nearly five hours of negotiations with law enforcement officials.

Roseberry prompted evacuations of government buildings and businesses in the D.C. area on Thursday (Aug. 19) after he drove up to the Library of Congress and claimed to have a bomb in his unlicensed pickup truck. During the hours-long standoff, he communicated with officers from inside the vehicle, writing notes and recording his activity on Facebook Live.

Per the live stream, he made several threats and shared his thoughts about the country’s weaknesses, adding his desire to see Democrats step down despite his love for President Joe Biden.

Residents were evacuated amid the “active bomb threat investigation,” and snipers were called to survey the Supreme Court, a House office building, the Library of Congress, Republican National Committee offices and more.

“My negotiators are hard at work trying to have a peaceful resolution to this incident,” U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said amid the threats. “We’re trying to get as much information as we can to find a way to peacefully resolve this.”

Hours later, the resolution was accomplished. Law enforcement officials have since searched the pickup truck for explosives and tips on what specifically led Roseberry to the Library of Congress.

Per AP, Roseberry previously attended a Nov. 14 rally in support of Trump and his claims that the election was rigged. His ex-wife confirmed his identity, adding that he’s previously owned firearms, not explosives.

Thursday’s bomb threat near the Capitol comes nearly eight months after insurrectionists raided the government building to contest the election results.

It remains uncertain whether the vehicle does contain explosives.

BREAKING: Authorities brief on bomb threat incident on Capitol Hill: https://t.co/T17WcnjtTp – Suspect surrendered, taken into custody without incident

– Unknown whether there are explosives in the vehicle

– Still an active scene

– Authorities spoke to relatives of the suspect pic.twitter.com/hnC0bxf5xx — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2021