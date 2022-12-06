Man Arrested in Alleged Kidnapping Accused of Targeting Women on Dating Apps, Also Linked to 2 Death Probes [Video]

A Wisconsin man accused of financially preying on women he met on dating apps, and is wanted for questioning in connection with the death of a woman he was with when she collapsed at a bar, has been taken into custody, police said.

via: Complex

As NBC News reported on Tuesday, 52-year-old Timothy Luther Olson Jr. was arrested on Nov. 29 and is alleged to have initially approached the woman at a bar using an alias. After she declined a drink, Olson is alleged to have entered the woman’s vehicle, at which point he told her he had a gun.

Among other things, police in Franklin said, Olson is accused of driving the woman to “at least” one ATM and taking her credit card. The woman was ultimately able to get assistance after flagging down a stranger in a strip mall parking lot. Days later, Olson was located by police and arrested.

Publicly available court records show that Olson is facing multiple counts including kidnapping, misappropriating ID information to obtain money, resisting or obstructing an officer, and burglary. A preliminary hearing is listed as being scheduled for later this month.

Previously, another police department in Wisconsin issued multiple warning messages about Olson, notably describing him as an individual who “meets women on dating apps and victimizes them, resulting in financial loss.” According to the Racine Police Department, three different women have “ended up unconscious” while with Olson.

A report from regional outlet WTMJ-TV gets more specific, revealing that Olson is linked to two local death investigations, including that of Kim Mikulane. The 55-year-old woman was spotted at a bar with Olson prior to losing consciousness and later died.