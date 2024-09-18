Man Accused of Reportedly Beheading Father & Posting Video Explains Why He Did It Outside Courthouse | www.lovebscott.com

Justin Mohn has been deemed fit to proceed to trial for the murder of his father by decapitation, following which he posted an online video featuring his father’s severed head, accompanied by a manifesto.

The Pennsylvania man who allegedly decapitated his own father, before posting a 14-minute video “manifesto” to YouTube which appeared to include his father’s severed head, is speaking out — explaining why he did it.

Justin Mohn, 32, spoke with reporters for NBC 10 after a court hearing on Tuesday in Bucks County. He stands accused of murdering his father, Michael Mohn, on January 30, 2024 in grisly fashion.

As he was led out of the courthouse in a yellow jumpsuit and handcuffs by a pair of officers, Mohn responded to questions.

“I wasn’t expecting this. I had a speech ready but I don’t have that speech on me,” he said when asked about his side of the story. “I, and a lot of other people around America, believe that the federal government has betrayed America. They are destroying the country and we have to do something to take our country back.”

The reporter then asked, “What does killing your father have to do with that?”

“Well, he was a federal employee and betrayed me,” Mohn responded. “I was trying to perform a citizen’s arrest. He resisted that citizen’s arrest. It’s lawful to use deadly force in that event.”

Arguments In Court

Per NBC, prosecutors argued the murder was premeditated, saying that his YouTube speech also appeared planned out because he seemed to be reading a script. They believe Mohn wanted others to attempt to overthrow the government and kill other federal agents and judges.

A letter Mohn allegedly wrote to the head of the National Guard base where he was eventually apprehended after the murder were also read in court. In it, he reportedly apologized and asked the Guard to join in the movement.

A “to do list” was also presented by prosecutors, as were photos of him buying the gun police believe he used to kill his father. They also claimed Mohn’s father was using the bathroom when he was shot.

The defense, meanwhile, attempted to dismiss the terrorism charges against him, arguing he had no actual followers.

Per the district attorney, after two hours of testimony, Mohn was ordered held for trial, with a formal arraignment set for October 11.

In addition to first-degree murder, Mohn is charged with two counts each of terrorism and possession of an instrument of crime, and one count each of robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal use of a communication facility, terroristic threats, defiant trespassing, and abuse of a corpse.

Details of the Murder

DA Jennifer Schorn previously revealed that police were dispatched to Michael Mohn’s Middletown Township to respond to a murder investigation. The 911 call came from a neighbor’s house, after Michael’s wife Denise came home to find her husband decapitated inside the bathroom.

When police arrived, they found the decapitated body, before locating Michael’s head wrapped in saran wrap and in a cooking pot in an adjacent room.

Schorn revealed police received multiple phone calls about a YouTube video Justin posted in which he was seen holding up his father’s head. The 14:32-long video was titled “Mohn’s Militia,” with Schorn describing it as a “call to arms for American patriots.” She said it appeared to be filmed in the same bedroom where bloody gloves were found — and showed Justin “holding a human head detached from the body which is wrapped in plastic,” saying it belonged to his father, who was “in hell for being a traitor to his country.”

In the video, Mohn went on to call himself “the commander of America’s national network of militia” and advised his followers to torture and kill federal employees.

According to Schorn, Justin was apprehended after authorities pinged his cell phone — and located him at a National Guard training center at Fort Indiantown Gap. He had allegedly “climbed a barbed wire fence, and entered the secured military installation,” but was taken in without incident.

Mohn had a 9mm SIG Sauer handgun — which was loaded but missing one round — on him when arrested. Per Schorn, he allegedly said he went to the training facility “in an effort to mobilize the PA National Guard to raise arms against the federal government” and hoped to speak with Governor Josh Shapiro to “join forces.”

The victim died from a gunshot wound to the head and was dismembered with both a knife and machete after his death. According to Schorn, the suspect purchased the gun used in the crime the day before — and did so legally.

Mohn was found competent to stand trial back in August, despite being diagnosed with delusional disorder.

