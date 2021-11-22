Malikah Shabazz, 56, Daughter of Malcolm X, Found Dead in Her Home

Malikah Shabazz, Malcolm X’s youngest daughter, was found dead by her daughter inside the Brooklyn, NY, home on Monday.

She was 56 years old.

via NYP:

Investigators do not suspect foul play, sources said. An autopsy will determine Shabazz’s cause of death.

Shabazz is the youngest of six daughters of Malcolm X.

She and her daughter, Bettih Shabazz, were arrested in January 2017 on animal cruelty charges in Maryland.

Several injured dogs were found subjected to “inhumane conditions” inside a stolen U-Haul truck the pair were driving.

Malcolm X made headlines last week after two of the late civil activist’s convicted killers — Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam — were exonerated.

Aziz and Islam each spent some two decades in jail for the Feb. 21, 1965 shooting of Malcolm X at the Audubon Ballroom in Washington Heights. Both were paroled in the 1980s.

The duo and a third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim, were found guilty of the murder in March 1966 and sentenced to life in prison a month later.

No physical evidence linked Aziz or Islam the to murder or the crime scene, and both had alibis backed by testimony.

Halim, who admitted to being one of the killers, vouched for Aziz and Islam, testifying in the late ’70s that the men had “nothing to do with it.”

He identified four co-conspirators, members of the Nation of Islam from New Jersey — but no one else was ever arrested. Halim was paroled in 2010.

May she rest in peace.