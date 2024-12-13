‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival Series in the Works

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Malcolm in the Middle is being revived for a new series of episodes on Disney+ and some of the original cast is already attached to reprise their roles.

The family comedy will return for a limited, four-episode run on Disney+ with original cast members Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek on board to reprise their roles as Malcolm and his parents Hal and Lois, respectively. The trio teased the new installment in a video, which you can watch below.

Also back are Malcolm In the Middle creator Linwood Boomer, who will be a writer on the new episodes, and producing director Ken Kwapis, who will direct all four. 20th Television and New Regency, whose joint venture Regency Television (via Fox TV Studios and Regency Enterprises) was behind the original series, are producing for Disney Branded Entertainment.

Advertisement

Muniz, Cranston and Kaczmarek are expected to be joined by other cast members from the original Malcolm in the Middle, which saw young genius Malcolm (Muniz) trying to navigate life with his quirky, often difficult family. The trio will be at the center of the new episodes, in which Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.

As the logline for the revival reveals, Malcolm has a daughter, and there have been feelers sent out for an actress to play his wife, I hear.

Given the occasion, Hal and Lois’ wedding anniversary, it would make sense for all of their children to be present. While Christopher Kennedy Masterson and Justin Berfield, who played their two eldest sons Francis and Reese, respectively, in the original, would likely be approached about reprising their roles, a return for Erik Per Sullivan, who played the youngest brother, Dewey, is unlikely. He quit acting in 2010 and has not participated in any of the Malcolm In the Middle reunions.

Muniz also has switched careers to become a full-time car race driver, but he has kept a toe in Hollywood with occasional acting gigs. Along with Cranston, he also has been the most vocal about trying to get the gang back together for a Malcolm revival.

Advertisement

Cranston executive produces the new episodes alongside Boomer, his wife, comedy TV producer Tracy Katsky via her KatCo, Kwapis, Gail Berman, who developed and sold the original series as President of Regency TV, and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann. Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye are co-executive producers.

via: Deadline