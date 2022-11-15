Magic Mike's Last Dance Trailer: See Channing Tatum's Return [Video]

The Magic Mike empire — a pair of very good movies, an HBO Max series, a live Las Vegas show — is about to get bigger with Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

via: People

On Tuesday, the first trailer debuted for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the upcoming sequel that Tatum, 42, previously told PEOPLE will be the “Super Bowl of stripping.” The third entry also stars Salma Hayek, who replaced Thandiwe Newton in the role. Steven Soderbergh, who directed the 2012 original but not the 2015 XXL sequel, returns to helm Last Dance.

In the trailer, Tatum’s Mike Lane, now a broke bartender, and Hayek’s socialite character strike up a romance and set out to put on an epic stage show together in London. She says at one point, “I want every woman who walks into this theater to feel that a woman can have whatever she wants whenever she wants.”

Tatum told PEOPLE in February about his goals for the new movie: “I want dancing like we’ve never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn’t great dancing.”

Additionally, Tatum felt it was important for Last Dance to have a well-written female lead.

“I want to have an equal, if not even more centralized female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to,” he explains. “I don’t want to say, [to have her] take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female’s experience and not Mike’s experience, because it has been so much about Mike and the guys’ experiences. These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention.”

In August, Hayek, 56, told PEOPLE about filming the movie, “Look, I’m not going to complain. On an average day, I had to work with 12 strippers. Not one, not two — 12. It was still hard work.” She added of her role, “It’s the strongest love story, the strongest female character, from beginning to end. How lucky am I?”

She also touted Tatum’s choreography for the new installment.

“If you thought he could dance [before], you are going to realize you haven’t seen anything,” said Hayek. “His dance skills — he just got better.”

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is in theaters Feb. 10.