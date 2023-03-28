Magic Johnson and Josh Harris Group Officially Place Bid on Washington Commanders

Magic Johnson may soon be adding the title of NFL owner to his legacy.

via: CNN Business

Harris, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management, is already the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and co-owner of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. CNN confirmed last week that Johnson joined the Harris group.

ESPN, which first reported news of the bid, reports that the Harris and Johnson-led group is offering to pay Snyder’s $6 billion asking price. CNN could not immediately confirm the $6 billion offer price.

A spokesperson for Harris declined to comment. A representative for Johnson, the Los Angeles Lakers hall of famer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Commanders declined to comment.

If the Commanders do sell, the $6 billion deal would break the previous record sale for an NFL franchise set last summer, when billionaire Rob Walton purchased the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion.