Madonna Slams DaBaby for Homophobic, Sexist Comments: 'All Human Beings Should Be Treated with Dignity and Respect' [Video]

Madonna has spoken.

The pop icon has joined the many voices calling out rapper DaBaby for his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud — and she also is the first major name to call out his sexist comments made during that same rant.

Madonna took to Instagram with a direct ‘message to DaBaby.’

She writes:

“if you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts:

After decades of hard won scientific research— there are life saving medicines available to children born with HIV, to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or exchange of bodily fluids. These new ARV’s can keep a person with AIDS alive for the rest of their lives!!! AID’s is not transmitted by standing next to someone in a crowd.

I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance, No one dies of AIDS in 2 or 3 weeks anymore. Thank God ?.

And your sexist remarks about Ladies who’s pussies need to smell like water only encourage more discrimination against women who fight daily against the oppression of living under the constraints of the Male Gaze.

People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear. All Human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs. AMEN. @dababy.”

Well said, Madonna.

