Madonna Says It's 'A Family Affair' as She Celebrates Thanksgiving with 5 of Her Children

Madonna may be causing controversy on the internet this Thanksgiving, but in real life she’s having a peaceful holiday at home with her family.

via People:

The singer, 63, celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday alongside five of her kids: son David, 16, whom she shares with Guy Ritchie; daughter Lourdes, 25, whom she shares with Carlos Leon; plus daughters Mercy, 15, and twins Estere and Stella, 9.

Her eldest son, Rocco, 21, whom she also shares with Ritchie, appeared to be missing from the festivities.

“It’s a Family affair ????? #givingthanks #slyandthefamilystone,” she captioned a video documenting her Thanksgiving gathering, which included food, music, dancing and time outdoors.

The “Like a Virgin” artist also documented the festivities on her Instagram Story, sharing a video of Mercy playing the piano and a photo of David playing the guitar.

“Giving thanks,” she wrote beside each of the posts.

Madonna’s posts come hours after the singer blasted Instagram for taking down her photos, which showed her posing on a bed and wearing black lingerie and fishnets with a heart emoji to cover up her left breast.

We forgot Madonna had all those kids.