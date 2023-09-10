Madonna Is Reportedly 'Eager' to Give Britney Spears Guidance Amid Divorce from Sam Asghari

It’s clear Britney Spears could use some…support..and Madonna is reportedly ready to step-in and help.

via Radar Online:

Fans worried that the 41-year-old pop star is headed for another spiral after news hit about her short-lived third marriage coming to an end.

Lucky for Spears, the Like a Virgin singer is allegedly eager to have the pop princess join her on the Celebrations Tour once it’s back on.

“She feels it’s time for Britney to be shown love, guidance, and support, instead of being manipulated or taken advantage of,” sources said of the 65-year-old, who infamous locked lips with Spears at the 2003 VMA awards. “She’d love her to come on tour.”

Sources claimed Madonna wanted show Britney ‘love’ and ‘support’ in the wake of her separation.

Madge isn’t the only superstar who’s tried to revive the Toxic singer’s career after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated.

In November, her collaboration with Elton John on Hold Me Closer hit number one on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart — and Mind Your Business, her song with Will.i.am, dropped in July.

While it’s a waiting game on whether or not Spears will accept Madonna’s offer, the insider told the that “it means the world that one of her all-time idols is rooting for her.”

In the meantime, Madonna secretly resumed rehearsals for her upcoming tour after she was forced to postpone the scheduled dates following a frightening medical emergency, in which sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the Queen of Pop had to be revived by a Narcan injection.

At the time of her health scare, Madonna’s team said that the singer suffered an intense bacteria infection that landed her in the intensive care unit.

While sources said that the pop star was “still in recovery,” Madonna reportedly booked out New York’s Nassau Coliseum for two months — and has a “top-secret” U.K. venue in the works for rehearsals before kicking off her world tour in London on October 14.

As for Spears, she’s dealt with an onslaught of rumors that alleged Asghari had teamed up with her estranged father, Jamie, during their 7-year relationship.

An insider dismissed the allegations, telling RadarOnline.com that the rumors Asghari gave Jamie intel on his daughter to keep her in the nightmare conservatorship were “not true and cannot be substantiated.”

Hopefully Madonna will be the one to succeed in bringing the Britney we love back.