Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Share Video of Them Hanging Out During NYFW After Tristian Thompson Cheating Fallout

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are hanging out in the public eye again.

On Saturday, Jenner shared a TikTok video that showed her and Woods in New York City checking out the Acne Studios store and its FW23 Denim collection, which Jenner is the face of. The clip started with Jenner posing in a car before cutting to the Acne Studios store, where she took a mirror selfie with Woods.

The two friends then made their way out of the store and into a car, where they drove off to a new location. “Hiiiii @acnestudiosofficial,” Jenner captioned the TikTok post.

Their latest outing at Acne Studios happened a couple of months after they reunited for the first time since their public fallout in February 2019. The duo was seen having dinner at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles, California, in July.

The photos of their linkup marked the first time Jenner and Woods had been seen together in four years. Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods initially became friends after meeting through a mutual friend in 2012. They became roommates and collaborated on several projects, but things went sour after Tristan Thompson got caught in a cheating scandal in 2019.

The former NBA player, who was dating Khloe Kardashian, allegedly hooked up with Woods at a party and caused the first blow in their friendship. The next one would come after Woods admitted to kissing Thompson in an interview on Red Table Talk, and she eventually fell out with Jenner and her family.

