Madonna & Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams Break Up After 3 Years

Madonna and her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, have reportedly broken up after three years of dating.

via Page Six:

“Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family after the split,” a source told the outlet.

“She has a packed schedule, working on her upcoming biopic, new music and looking after her family.”

The now-former couple split amicably, according to the insider, but had been “on and off” for a while.

“They are still on good terms and there are no hard feelings, but they are at different places with their lives,” the source added, noting that Williams moved out of Madonna’s house.

“With them both working on other things, it was hard to keep their romance alight.”

Reps for Madonna didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

The Queen of Pop seemed to allude to the rumored split on her Instagram Story Tuesday when she posted a cryptic quote about karma.

“Karma said: when somebody in your life is not right for you….god will continuously use them to hurt you until you become strong enough to let them go,” the quote read.

Page Six published photos of Madonna, 63, and the dancer, 28, getting cozy on a Miami hotel balcony in December 2019. At that point, they were rumored to have been an item for at least a few months.

After taking their relationship public, the “Express Yourself” singer really began “burning up” for Williams’ love. She got closer with him over time and even brought him to Italy with her kids.

Madonna is mom to six children: daughters Lourdes, 25, and Mercy, 16, twins Stella and Estere, 9, and sons Rocco, 21, and David, 16.

She’ll have another young boyfriend before the year is up.