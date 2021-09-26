Machine Gun Kelly Gets Booed, Fights Fans At Louder Than Life [Photo + Video]

Machine Gun Kelly played the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky last night and was booed pretty thoroughly by the audience.

via: Rap-Up

While performing at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday (Sept. 25), the rapper-turned-rocker was booed and even threw a punch at a fan who tried to confront him.

In video footage, obtained by Consequence, MGK can be seen on stage as the crowd boos loudly and holds up their middle fingers. At one point, MGK made his way to the photo pit and was charged by some fans. One was able to get close enough and push him. MGK came back swinging, but it’s unclear if he landed the punch. Security was eventually able to separate them.

“Half the audience (myself included) left when he took the stage,” commented one festivalgoer, while another one defended him, “Dude was great. Stop hating on new music.”

MGK has been in the headlines for his beef with heavy metal band Slipknot. After Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor criticized MGK’s transition from hip-hop to pop-punk, MGK revealed that Taylor was supposed to feature on his album Tickets to My Downfall, but he didn’t use his verse.

“corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was fu**ing terrible, so i didn’t use it,” tweeted MGK. “he got mad about it, and talked shit to a magazine about the same album he was almost on.”

corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was fucking terrible, so i didn’t use it.

he got mad about it, and talked shit to a magazine about the same album he was almost on.

yalls stories are all off.

just admit he’s bitter. — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) September 20, 2021

Following Taylor’s response, MGK dissed him again during his set at Riot Fest in Chicago. “You all want to know what I’m happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fu**ing weird mask on the fu**ing stage,” he said.

Earlier in the month, the “Bloody Valentine” singer also had a run-in with Conor McGregor at the MTV Video Music Awards. During their red-carpet confrontation, the UFC champ allegedly threw his drink at MGK and later called him a “vanilla boy rapper.”

MGK seems to be having issues keeping his hands to himself as of late.