Home > NEWS

Macaulay Culkin’s 3-Year-Old Son ‘Thinks He’s Kevin’ From ‘Home Alone:’ ‘That Was Me!’

BY: Walker

Published 12 hours ago

The oldest son of Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, three-year-old Dakota Song Culkin, somehow remembers being in his father’s holiday comedy film series Home Alone.

Culkin’s son Dakota, whom he shares with fiancée Brenda Song, has not only seen his dad’s beloved ‘90s holiday classic “Home Alone,” but he thinks he in fact is Culkin’s signature character Kevin McCallister.

“He thinks he’s Kevin,” Macaulay told E! News in an interview published Thursday, adding that his son literally believes that he, like McCallister did in the film, went down the stairs in a sled, has blonde hair and “fought the burglars” himself.

Advertisement

At that point, Culkin had no choice but to playfully call out his son, he said, jokingly telling the little one that he’s “a lying liar who lies. That was me!”

Culkin starred in “Home Alone” when he was seven years old. The movie, which was released in 1990, has since become a classic and has spawned sequels.

The film follows the adventures of a young boy after his parents accidentally leave him home alone when leaving for a holiday vacation. It’s all good and fun at first, until McCallister is forced to fend off home burglars in creative ways.

Joe Pesci, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Stern and John Heard, among others, round out the cast.

Advertisement

“Home Alone” has become synonymous with Christmastime, which Culkin said he resisted at first but is only recently starting to embrace.

“It’s very rare when you have something that kind of encompasses an important day, and I’m a part of that,” he said. “It’s more fun to embrace it than to fight it.”

via: CNN

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Well-Known Virginia Tech Professor and Poet, Nikki Giovanni, Has Died at The Age of 81

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Tina Knowles Says She Was ‘Hacked’ After Her Account ‘Liked’ Post About Jay-Z Lawsuit

By: Walker
NEWS

Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO Killing Arrested, Had Gun & Writings Tying Him to Crime

By: Walker
NEWS

Jay-Z Files Motion to Reveal Rape Accuser’s Identity After Denying Sexual Assault Allegation

By: Walker
NEWS

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Finalizes Divorce from Ex Ryan Scott Anderson, Says She Was ‘Settling’ for Him

By: Walker
NEWS

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Makes Merry Move Back to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

By: Walker
NEWS

Suspect in Fatal Shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson Reportedly ID’d as Luigi Mangione

By: Walker
NEWS

Daniel Penny Found Not Guilty in Chokehold Death of Jordan Neely

By: Walker
NEWS

UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder ‘Person of Interest’ Reportedly Detained by Police

By: Walker
NEWS

Ray J Shuts Down Wild Rumors About Wife-Swapping With T.I. And Tiny

By: Walker