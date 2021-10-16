Macaulay Culkin Shoots Down Rumors Of Appearance in ‘Home Alone’ Reboot [Video]

Disney+ is preparing to release a reboot of the beloved ‘Home Alone’ franchise and Macaulay Culkin wants you to know that despite fans’ requests, he has nothing to do with it.

via The Blast:

Kevin McCallister himself, Macaulay Culkin, had been pretty much the voice of the reboot. Calling for the story to be revisited for years. Now it seems though that the saga’s beloved character is not even going to get a cameo appearance in the new film. Macaulay took to Twitter to let folks know that he was not going to be involved in the movie in any capacity. He did however, wish all of those who are involved in the movie luck. Macaulay directly shot down the rumors saying,

“Hey y’all. Just a heads up since I’ve been getting this question a lot today: I am NOT in the new ‘Home Alone’ reboot,”

Could Macaulay be pulling an Andrew Garfield here? Outright denying that he’s going to be in the movie just so that fans can get really surprised when they do see him on screen. So far from what we know there is no indication that Macaulay’s character Kevin will even get a mention in the new movie. Although fans did point out that in the trailer for the film there’s an officer with a badge that says McCallister on it. Although, all indications are that if that is to be true the officer is Kevin’s big brother Buzz. Played by Devin Ratray in the original film.

Since we’re in the spirit of giving out spoilers we’re going to give out some details that you were probably already expecting anyway surrounding the film. Home Sweet Home is going to follow pretty much the same formula as its predecessors. This time around though it’s not going to be the McCallister’s that leave their kid at home. The film features a character called Max Mercer played by “Jojo Rabbit” star Archie Yates. He’s the kid that’s going to be left at home. With Pam (played by Ellie Kemper) and Jeff (played by Rob Delaney) serving as the robbers who are trying to break into the house.

Certainly the premise of the film isn’t necessarily surprising to anyone who has seen the previous movies. However, the screenplay was written by “Saturday Night Live” writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell and directed by Dan Mazer. There are other SNL alumni in the cast like Keenan Thompson. With that line up it can be said that not all hope is lost. Although McCaulay has mentioned that he won’t be in the film maybe he’ll surprise us!

Watch the trailer for the new ‘Home Alone’ below. We see what they were trying to do, but it’s 2021 — somebody (a neighbor or something) would’ve had a phone to go check on the lil man.

I am NOT in the new Home Alone reboot. I wish all involved the best of luck though. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) October 13, 2021