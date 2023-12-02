Macaulay Culkin Pays Tribute to Fiancée Brenda Song During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony: 'You're Absolutely Everything'

It was a family affair when Macaulay Culkin accepted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

via: Complex

The 43-year-old received the honor on Friday in attendance with Brenda and their two children. During the ceremony, Culkin took time out to acknowledge Song and everything she’s done for the family.

“I’d like to thank Brenda. You’re absolutely everything,” he said. “You’re the best person I’ve ever known. And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people.”

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song and their son, Dakota, pose for photos by his newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. https://t.co/J2wXNVfbTv pic.twitter.com/hPjzi8yp7p — Variety (@Variety) December 1, 2023

In an interview with The Cut in 2022, Song spoke about being hands-on parents for her kids with her husband. According to Song, it’s imperative that parents get help in raising a child.

“My fiancée and I are very hands-on. We don’t have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born… When I was working, my mom would bring [my son] to set so I could breastfeed and see him during the day. People tell you a lot about labor and pregnancy, but not about the fourth trimester,” Song said. “To my girlfriends that are pregnant I say, make sure you have help. Because your instinct is to want to do it all and you physically can’t.”

She continued, “I think when you and your partner have kids, especially the first few months, you don’t have the patience to be polite with each other. Being communicative when you need help is so important. Instead of having set duties, we just feel each other out. I’ll be putting my son down and my partner is like, ‘Let me feed the animals and get dinner ready.’”

Culkin and Song met on the set of their movie Changeland in Thailand and were first romantically linked when they were spotted out in July 2017 grabbing dinner at Craig’s, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.

